June 16 Australian shares are expected to trade higher on Friday, even after technology shares in the United States resumed their recent sell-off and energy stocks fell as high global inventories pressured oil prices, dragging Wall Street lower. The U.S. tech index was pulled down by heavyweights, including Apple Inc and Alphabet Inc after bearish research comments. Oil prices dipped for a second straight day on the back of a surprise build in U.S. gasoline inventories and ongoing worries about heavy global supply. The local share price index futures rose 0.333 percent, or 19 points to 5723, a 40.2-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark closed down 1.2 percent on Thursday, snapping a four-day winning streak. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index traded flat in early trade. (Reporting by Christina Martin in Bengaluru; Editing by Chris Reese)