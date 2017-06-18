Australian shares are set to inch higher on Monday, with energy stocks poised to rise due to gains in oil prices. Oil prices on Friday bounced up off the year's lows as some producers reduced exports and U.S. rig additions slowed. Wall Street ended little changed on Friday. The local share price index futures rose 0.16 percent, or 9 points, to 5,723, a 51-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark had gained 0.2 percent at the close of trade of Friday, adding 1.7 percent on the week, its best weekly performance week since March-end. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index traded flat in early trade. (Reporting by Sandhya Sampath in Bengaluru)