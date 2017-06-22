June 23 - Australian shares look set to open higher on
Friday, buoyed by modest rebound in oil prices, while healthcare
stocks are likely get a boost from positive sentiment around the
release of U.S. Senate Republicans' healthcare bill.
Gains are also likely to be lead by energy as oil prices
rose on Thursday, a day after hitting 10-month lows.
U.S. Senate leaders on Thursday unveiled a draft of
legislation to replace Obamacare, which sent the S&P healthcare
index up 1 percent.
The local share price index futures rose 0.1
percent or 7 points to 5,650, a 56-point discount to the
underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close.
The benchmark closed 0.7 percent or 40.28 points higher to
at 5,706.00 on Thursday.
New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.2
percent in early trade.
(Reporting by Sandhya Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Lisa
Shumaker)