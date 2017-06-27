June 28 - Australian shares are expected to open slightly
lower on Wednesday, tracking a decline in Wall Street, though
miners and energy stocks are likely to rise on the back of
strong commodity prices.
Wall Street fell on Tuesday after a vote on healthcare
legislation was delayed in the U.S. Senate.
Oil prices rose nearly 2 percent to hit a one-week high,
boosted by a weaker dollar, and Chinese iron ore prices surged 6
percent to one-month highs.
The local share price index futures fell 0.2
percent or 12 points to 5,642, a 72.2-point discount to the
underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close.
The benchmark closed down 0.1 percent in the previous
session.
New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.2
percent in early trade.
(Reporting by Chris Thomas; Editing by Matthew Lewis)