7 hours ago
Australia shares expected to drop at open; NZ down
#Financials
June 29, 2017 / 10:18 PM / 7 hours ago

Australia shares expected to drop at open; NZ down

1 Min Read

    June 30 - Australian shares are expected to open lower on
Friday, tracking a tumble on Wall Street driven by a decline in
technology shares.     
    However, miners and energy stocks are likely to edge up due
to solid commodity prices. Oil extended gains to a sixth day,
its longest streak since April, while iron ore futures rose more
than 4 percent.                  
    The local share price index futures          fell 1.16
percent, or 67 points to 5,710, a 108.1-point discount to the
underlying S&P/ASX 200 index         close. 
    The benchmark rose 1.1 percent in the previous session.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         fell 0.5
percent in early trade.
    
       

 (Reporting by Chris Thomas in Bengaluru)

