FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a day ago
Australia shares poised to open strong, NZ gains
#GST
#Bangladesh
#Monsoon
#Wimbledon
#Bollywood
#ModiInIsrael
#Pictures
Sections
Featured
Tax hike under GST could boost illegal bullion, jewellery sales
Top News
Tax hike under GST could boost illegal bullion, jewellery sales
Blast in Bangladesh garment factory kills 10 people
South Asia
Blast in Bangladesh garment factory kills 10 people
More records for Federer but no match point glory
Wimbledon
More records for Federer but no match point glory
PicturesVideo
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 3, 2017 / 10:14 PM / a day ago

Australia shares poised to open strong, NZ gains

2 Min Read

    July 4 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to open higher
on Tuesday, lifted by a solid boost in oil prices and ahead of a
central bank meeting where the Reserve Bank of Australia is
expected to stand pat on its cash rate.
    Oil prices gained over 2 percent on Monday as U.S. output
diminished while iron ore futures matched up, jumping over 3
percent, supported by data showing a recovery in China's
manufacturing activity.                 
    Australia's central bank is seen holding the cash rate at a
record low of 1.5 percent in its policy meeting later in the
day, according to economists polled by Reuters.             
    The local share price index futures          gained 0.6
percent, or 35 points, a 14.5-point discount to the underlying
S&P/ASX 200 index         close. The benchmark fell 0.7 percent
at the close of trade on Monday.
    The benchmark is also expected to be cheered up by gains in
Wall Street led by energy and bank stocks.     
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         edged up
about 0.1 percent, or 9.77 points, to 7,598.2 in early trade.
    
For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double
click on          
       
For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian 
newspapers, double click on            

 (Reporting by Hanna Paul in Bengaluru; Editing by Lisa
Shumaker)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.