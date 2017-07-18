Australia shares to open lower, NZ down

July 19 (Reuters) - Australian shares were expected to open lower on Wednesday with financials accounting for most of the losses, tracking U.S. financials, while commodity stocks were set for a good start on higher prices. Goldman Sachs reported a sharp decline in bond trading revenue and a nearly flat quarterly net income, pulling the Dow lower. Meanwhile, China's iron ore futures soared to their highest in 2-1/2 months on Tuesday as speculative investors placed heavy bullish bets on higher demand The local share price index futures fell 0.14 percent, to 5623 points, a 64.4-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark fell 0.2 percent on Monday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.12 percent in early trade. (Reporting by Urvashi Goenka in Bengaluru; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)