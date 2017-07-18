FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
8 hours ago
Australia shares to open lower, NZ down
#Financials
July 18, 2017 / 10:15 PM / 8 hours ago

Australia shares to open lower, NZ down

1 Min Read

    July 19 (Reuters) - Australian shares were expected to open
lower on Wednesday with financials accounting for most of the
losses, tracking U.S. financials, while commodity stocks were
set for a good start on higher prices.  
    Goldman Sachs        reported a sharp decline in bond
trading revenue and a nearly flat quarterly net income, pulling
the Dow lower.                 
    Meanwhile, China's iron ore futures soared to their highest
in 2-1/2 months on Tuesday as speculative investors placed heavy
bullish bets on higher demand           
    The local share price index futures          fell 0.14
percent, to 5623 points, a 64.4-point discount to the underlying
S&P/ASX 200 index         close. The benchmark fell 0.2 percent
on Monday.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         fell 0.12
percent in early trade.
    
       

 (Reporting by Urvashi Goenka in Bengaluru; Editing by Cynthia
Osterman)

