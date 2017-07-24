FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 24, 2017 / 10:19 PM / 13 hours ago

Australia shares poised to rebound, NZ slightly down

1 Min Read

    July 25 (Reuters) - Australian shares are likely to recover
and open firm on Tuesday aided by recovering oil prices.
    Oil         rose more than 1 percent on Monday after key
OPEC producer Saudi Arabia pledged to cut exports in August to
help reduce the global crude glut.      
    The local share price index futures          rose 0.2
percent, or 13 points, to 5,638, a 50.1-point discount to the
underlying S&P/ASX 200 index         close.
    The benchmark fell 0.6 percent to 5,688.1 on Monday.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         fell 0.08
percent in early trade.

 (Reporting by Chandini Monnappa; Editing by James Dalgleish)

