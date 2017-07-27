Australia shares set for a tepid start; NZ inches down

July 28 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set for a quiet start on Friday, as positive sentiment from firm oil prices may be offset by falling U.S. stocks and sliding iron ore prices. Oil prices climbed to an eight-week high on Thursday, after a rally in U.S. gasoline futures, while U.S. stocks retreated due to poor performance from tech and transportation shares. The local share price index futures fell 0.03 percent to 5718, a 67.01 point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 0.15 percent higher on Thursday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.1 percent in early trade. (Reporting by Chandini Monnappa; Editing by Dan Grebler)