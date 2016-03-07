MELBOURNE, March 8 Australian shares are poised
to open higher on Tuesday, buoyed by mining and energy stocks,
after iron ore prices surged to an eight-month high and oil
prices topped $40 a barrel for the first time this year.
Local share price index futures rose 0.6 percent to
5,160.0 to sit at a 17.2-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX
200 index close. The benchmark jumped 1 percent on
Monday to a two-month high.
Mining company BHP Billiton is poised to open
around 5 percent higher, tracking gains in its U.S. ADRs.
New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 6.2
points to 6,425.12 in early trade.
The world's fourth-largest iron ore mining company,
Fortescue Metals Group, will be in the frame after its
shares shot up 24 percent to a 16-month high on Monday. The
company is set to make an announcement early on Tuesday,
followed by a media conference.
(Reporting by Sonali Paul, editing by Larry King)