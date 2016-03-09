BRIEF-Wallstreet Online raises FY 2017 outlook
* SEES FY 2017 TURNOVER: EUR 3,796 THOUSAND, EBIT: EUR 1,045 THOUSAND, EBITDA: EUR 1,198 THOUSAND Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
SYDNEY, March 10 Australian shares looked set for a firm start after Wall Street eked out modest gains and oil and base metal prices rose, though iron ore suffered a setback after its recent surge. The local share price index futures rose 0.2 percent to 5,163, a 6-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose almost 1 percent on Wednesday, but faces stiff resistance around the week's high at 5,182.5. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.4 percent in early trade after the country's central bank surprised many by cutting interest rates a quarter point to a record low of 2.25 percent. For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double click on For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Reporting by Wayne Cole; Editing by Alison Williams)
* Trading within bidcorp for first 9 months of financial year 2017 has been positive