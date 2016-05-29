SYDNEY, May 30 Australian shares are seen extending gains on Monday, following a solid finish on Wall Street last week, though natural stocks could put a lid on advances after gold and oil prices slipped. Local share price index futures inched up 0.4 percent to 5,433.0, a 27.1-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close on Friday. The benchmark climbed to a nine-month peak in the last session and was up 3 percent so far this month. Global miner BHP Billiton is expected to open around 1.1 percent lower after its U.S. ADRs fell. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was steady in early trade, having struck a record at 6996.2 on Friday, edging ever closer to the 7,000 mark. For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double click on For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Reporting by Cecile Lefort; Editing by Sandra Maler)