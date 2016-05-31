MELBOURNE, June 1 Australian shares are set to open lower on Wednesday after global markets were spooked by polls that showed UK voters are leaning in favour of leaving the European Union. Weaker metals and iron ore prices are also set to weigh on mining stocks. Pointing to a softer opening, local share price index futures fell 0.4 percent to 5,358.0, a 20.6-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark dropped 0.5 percent on Tuesday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index gained less than one point to hold at 7,040.12 in early trade. Australia is due to release first quarter gross domestic product (GDP) data on Wednesday, on the heels of a strong rebound in exports in the quarter which led the market to temper expectations for another cut in interest rates this year. For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double click on For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Joseph Radford)