Canada's Home Capital's deposit balances decline further
TORONTO, May 16 Canada's biggest non-bank lender Home Capital Group Inc on Tuesday published data showing that its deposit balances were continuing to decline.
SYDNEY, June 2 Australian shares are set to open marginally higher on Thursday, rising for the first time in three sessions as stronger Wall Street provided some support. The local share price index futures rose 0.1 percent to 5,232.0, a 8.9-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO close. The benchmark fell 1 percent on Wednesday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was little changed in early trade. (Reporting by Colin Packham, editing by G Crosse)
* Bank of New York Mellon Corp says issued $750 million aggregate principal amount of its 3.250% senior medium-term notes series J due 2027 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: (http://bit.ly/2rcFyli) Further company coverage: