SYDNEY, June 3 Australian shares are expected to
rise on Friday, following a higher lead from Wall St, after
fresh data suggested an upbeat outlook for the U.S. economy and
the prices of key commodities firmed.
Overnight, U.S. data showed private employers increased
hiring in May and new applications for jobless benefits fell,
pushing up shares.
The prices of oil and some base metals meanwhile rose amid
expectations of tightening supply.
The Australian local share price index futures
advanced 40.0 points to 5,319.0, a 40.1-point premium to the
underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close in early Friday
trading. A day earlier, the benchmark dipped 44.3 points, or 0.8
percent, to 5,278.9.
New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index held near
its recent record peak, down 1.4 points, or 0.02 percent, at
7,001.8 in early trade.
