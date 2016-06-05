MELBOURNE, June 6 Australian shares face a
cautious start after surprisingly weak U.S. jobs growth in May
spooked Wall Street on Friday and sent the U.S. dollar down.
However mining stocks should help shore up the market, as
base metals and gold prices rose on the lower dollar.
Local share price index futures pointed to a flat
start after rising just one point to 5,324.0, a 5.1 point
premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The
benchmark rose 0.8 percent on Friday.
The weaker U.S. dollar may weigh on Australia's exporters
and those with a large proportion of U.S. earnings, like blood
products group CSL and Westfield Corp.
New Zealand was closed for a public holiday.
(Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Richard Pullin)