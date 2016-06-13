MELBOURNE, June 14 Australian shares were set to drop on Tuesday after a three-day weekend, weighed by offshore slides on worries of Britain possibly exiting the European Union and as investors remained wary ahead of a Federal Reserve policy meeting later this week. Local share price index futures pointed to a weak opening, falling 0.8 percent to 5,219.0, a 93.6-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close last Friday. The benchmark fell 0.9 percent last Friday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.4 percent to 6,896.18 in early trade. Top global miner BHP Billiton may defy expected weakness in resources stocks after a judge in Brazil dismissed a $5.7 billion civil lawsuit over last year's Samacro mine disaster. Samarco is co-owned by BHP Billiton and Brazil's Vale . Mesoblast, coming off a trading halt, will be in the frame after Teva Pharmaceutical Industries gave up rights to Mesoblast's potential blockbuster heart failure treatment at a crucial stage of the drug's trials. For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double click on For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Reporting by Sonali Paul)