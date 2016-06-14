SYDNEY, June 15 Australian shares are poised to
extend losses on Wednesday following a decline on Wall Street
amid worries about U.S. growth and the possibility of Britain
pulling out of the European Union.
Local share price index futures pointed to a weak
opening, falling 0.2 percent to 5,193, a 10.3-point discount to
the close of the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index on
Tuesday.
The benchmark dropped 2 percent in the last session in its
second largest one-day fall this year.
New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell to a
six-week low of 6,822.7 in early trade, following Tuesday's 1.3
percent drop. It has shed 3 percent so far this month after
having touched a record peak on June 1.
(Reporting by Cecile Lefort, editing by G Crosse)