SYDNEY, June 15 Australian shares are poised to extend losses on Wednesday following a decline on Wall Street amid worries about U.S. growth and the possibility of Britain pulling out of the European Union. Local share price index futures pointed to a weak opening, falling 0.2 percent to 5,193, a 10.3-point discount to the close of the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index on Tuesday. The benchmark dropped 2 percent in the last session in its second largest one-day fall this year. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell to a six-week low of 6,822.7 in early trade, following Tuesday's 1.3 percent drop. It has shed 3 percent so far this month after having touched a record peak on June 1. (Reporting by Cecile Lefort, editing by G Crosse)