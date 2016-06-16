SYDNEY, June 17 Australian stocks may open higher on Friday following a rebound on Wall Street, but are still on course to log one of their worst weekly performances this year. Fears of fresh global market turmoil if Britain votes next Thursday to exit the European Union have seen the local market shed more than 3 percent in the past three sessions. A reprieve appeared to be on the cards, however, with stock index futures climbing 0.7 percent to 5,109.0, a 37-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index. However, whether any buying momentum can be sustained remains to be seen. "It's hard to see traders buying the open with any conviction given next week's event risk, but we could see some brave souls who see a 'remain' vote in the UK referendum tempted by adding selective risk to portfolios," said Chris Weston, chief market strategist at IG. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index eased 0.1 percent, or 6.2 points, to 6,882.3 in early trade. For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double click on For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Reporting by Ian Chua; Editing by Richard Pullin)