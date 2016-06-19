MELBOURNE, June 20 Australian shares face a wary
start on Monday after sliding last week, with all eyes on
Britain's EU stay-or-leave vote later this week. Resources
stocks may buoy the market following a jump in oil prices and
strong Chinese housing price growth.
Share price index futures ended flat on Saturday at
5,117.0, but that was a 45.7-point discount to the underlying
S&P/ASX 200 index close, signalling downward pressure on
the market. The benchmark fell 3 percent last week.
Data on Saturday showed China's home price growth was
spreading to smaller cities, reinforcing the one bright spot in
the world's second-largest economy amid slowing investment and
industrial growth.
New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.3
percent to 6,684.3 in early trade on Monday.
Grocery wholesaler Metcash Ltd, one of the most
heavily shorted stocks among the top 200, reported a 7 percent
drop in full year earnings before interest and tax, in line with
market forecasts.
(Reporting by Sonali Paul)