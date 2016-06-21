SYDNEY, June 22 Australian shares are set for another strong session on Wednesday tracking gains in global equities on rising optimism that the United Kingdom will stay in the European Union although weaker commodities will cap a sharp rally. Local share price index futures rose 0.3 percent overnight, widening its discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index to 44.4 points. The benchmark rose for a third straight session on Tuesday to 5,274.4. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was barely changed at 6,844.89 in early trade. For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double click on For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Diane Craft)