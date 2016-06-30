SYDNEY, July 1 New Zealand stocks opened higher on Friday with Australia set to follow suit after a positive lead from global markets as jitters about the impact of Brexit on global growth continued to subside. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.1 percent, or 9.6 points, to 6,907.1 in early trade. Pointing to a firm start for Australia, share price index futures climbed 0.9 percent to 5,225.0, a small discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index. The benchmark rallied 1.8 percent on Thursday. For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double click on For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Reporting by Ian Chua; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)