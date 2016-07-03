SYDNEY, July 4 Australian shares could be
hindered by political uncertainty on Monday after a national
election proved inconclusive, leaving Prime Minister Malcolm
Turnbull scrambling to gain enough support to remain in power.
The local share price index futures was still up
0.6 percent at 5,235, an 11-point discount to the underlying
S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark had risen for a
third straight session on Friday to end the week 2.6 percent
firmer.
New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.24
percent to 6,942.55 in early trade.
(Reporting by Wayne Cole; Editing by Alan Crosby)