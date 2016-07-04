SYDNEY, July 5 New Zealand shares opened higher
on Tuesday, but Australian shares are set to open slightly
lower, as uncertainty following the nation's inconclusive
general election weighs on markets.
Australia's central bank is also expected to leave interest
rates on hold at their meeting on Tuesday.
Australian share price index futures fell 0.2
percent to 5,237 points, a 44.8-point discount to the underlying
S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 0.67 percent
on Monday.
New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.25
percent or 17.5 points to 6958.4 points in early trade.
