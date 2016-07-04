SYDNEY, July 5 New Zealand shares opened higher on Tuesday, but Australian shares are set to open slightly lower, as uncertainty following the nation's inconclusive general election weighs on markets. Australia's central bank is also expected to leave interest rates on hold at their meeting on Tuesday. Australian share price index futures fell 0.2 percent to 5,237 points, a 44.8-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 0.67 percent on Monday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.25 percent or 17.5 points to 6958.4 points in early trade. For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double click on For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Reporting by Tom Westbrook; Editing by Peter Cooney)