SYDNEY, July 6 Australian shares look set to
open lower on Wednesday as jitters over the long-run
implications of Brexit and concerns about global growth hit risk
assets of all stripes while boosting safe-haven bonds.
The local share price index futures fell 0.4
percent, a 57-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index
close. The benchmark fell 1.0 percent on Tuesday to
5,228.
Bond yields in a range of countries fell to record lows
while many commodities came under pressure, with oil hardest
hit.
Dealers cited various factors including a fresh warning from
the Bank of England on the economic outlook, a plunge in the
pound and worries about Italy's shaky banking sector.
New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.1
percent in early trade.
(Reporting by Wayne Cole; Editing by Tom Brown)