SYDNEY, July 7 Australia's share market is set
to open flat on Thursday, after fears for the stability of the
European Union spurred falls on Wednesday, ending the bourse's
week-long rally.
The local share price index futures rose 0.7
percent, but it remains at an 8.5-point discount to the
underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark fell
0.58 percent to 5,197.5 points on Wednesday, after hitting a
one-week low.
New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.29
percent or 20.22 points in early trade, to 6,997.84 points.
(Reporting by Tom Westbrook, editing by G Crosse)