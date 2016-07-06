SYDNEY, July 7 Australia's share market is set to open flat on Thursday, after fears for the stability of the European Union spurred falls on Wednesday, ending the bourse's week-long rally. The local share price index futures rose 0.7 percent, but it remains at an 8.5-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark fell 0.58 percent to 5,197.5 points on Wednesday, after hitting a one-week low. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.29 percent or 20.22 points in early trade, to 6,997.84 points. (Reporting by Tom Westbrook, editing by G Crosse)