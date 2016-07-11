SYDNEY, July 12 Australian shares were set to
start firmer for a second straight session on Tuesday as talk of
policy stimulus in Japan and the UK boosted a Wall Street
benchmark to record peaks, while political uncertainty eased at
home and abroad.
The local share price index futures gained 0.5
percent to 5,327. The S&P/ASX 200 index finished 2
percent, or 106.6 points higher at 5,337.1 on Monday.
New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.2
percent in early trade.
(Reporting by Wayne Cole, editing by G Crosse)