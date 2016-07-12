SYDNEY, July 13 Australian shares will likely
climb for a fifth straight day on Wednesday, joining a global
equities rally, helped by easing political uncertainty in
Britain and at home. Resources shares should be underpinned by a
surge in oil prices.
Local share price index futures added 0.6 percent
to 5,343 points, a 10.2-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX
200 index. The benchmark rose 0.3 percent, or 16.09
points, to 5,353.2 on Tuesday.
New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was steady
at 7,079.64 after hitting a record high of 7,088.92 in the
previous session.
For a summary of overnight action across global markets,
double click on
For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian
newspapers, double click on
(Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Richard Pullin)