SYDNEY, July 13 Australian shares will likely climb for a fifth straight day on Wednesday, joining a global equities rally, helped by easing political uncertainty in Britain and at home. Resources shares should be underpinned by a surge in oil prices. Local share price index futures added 0.6 percent to 5,343 points, a 10.2-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index. The benchmark rose 0.3 percent, or 16.09 points, to 5,353.2 on Tuesday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was steady at 7,079.64 after hitting a record high of 7,088.92 in the previous session. For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double click on For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Richard Pullin)