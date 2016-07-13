MELBOURNE, July 14 Australian shares may open lower on Thursday after five straight days of gains, as the market digests weaker than expected June trade data from China, Australia's biggest trading partner, and a slide in oil prices. Local share price index futures inched up 0.1 percent but finished at a 31.5-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index. The benchmark rose 0.7 percent to 5,388.5 on Wednesday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 16 points, or 0.2 percent, to 7,080.32 in early trade. Woodside Petroleum will be in the frame after announcing a $350 million acquisition of stakes in "world-class" oil finds off Senegal from ConocoPhillips. The deal may initially drive down Australian explorer FAR Ltd's share price, which owns a 15 percent stake in the same fields, as Woodside is paying less than FAR's market capitalisation for a 35 percent interest in the fields. For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double click on For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Richard Pullin)