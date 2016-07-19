SYDNEY, July 20 Australian shares look poised for a cautious start on Wednesday after Wall Street pulled back from record highs overnight amid lowered expectations for global growth. The local share price index futures was barely changed at 5,411 points, a 40.3-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark ran out of steam on Tuesday to end slightly lower after eight straight sessions of gains. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.3 percent or 19.11 points to 7,135.7, still near a record high of 7,154.8. For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double click on For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)