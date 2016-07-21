SYDNEY, July 22 Australian shares are expected to tread water on Friday after Wall Street pulled back from record levels, while New Zealand equities drifted a touch lower, having struck an all-time peak in the last session. Local share price index futures fell 0.6 percent to 5,451 points, a 61.4-point discount to the close of the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index on Thursday. The benchmark climbed to a near one-year high in the last session, having added 1.5 percent so far this week. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index inched down just below 7,200, having scaled a fresh peak on Thursday amid growing expectations of further monetary easing this year. (Reporting by Cecile Lefort, editing by G Crosse)