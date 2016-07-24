MELBOURNE, July 25 Australian shares are set to
test the 5,500 level again on Monday, although the opening may
be subdued after oil and metal prices fell and as investors hang
back before annual results and inflation data this week.
Local share price index futures last traded up 0.1
percent at 5,471.0, but that was a 27.2-point discount to the
underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark, which
hit a one-year high last week, slipped 0.3 percent on Friday.
New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index picked up
just 1.88 points to 7,227.93 in early trade.
Australia's Woolworths Ltd could come under
pressure after warning it would book a A$959 million pre-tax
charge at its annual results in August, reflecting restructuring
costs at its supermarkets and discount Big W and EziBuy chains.
Newcrest Mining reported it had cut net debt by 27
percent and boosted gold output in fiscal 2016 slightly to 2.4
million ounces.
(Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Peter Cooney)