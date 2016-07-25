SYDNEY, July 26 Australian shares look set for a flat start to trading on Tuesday, tracking Wall Street's retreat from record highs overnight. Local share price index futures rose by just 1 point to 5,848, a 49.6-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 0.64 percent on Monday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index edged lower in early trade, falling 17.41 points or 0.24 percent to 7.299.9. For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double click on For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Reporting by Tom Westbrook; Editing by Dan Grebler)