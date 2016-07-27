For millions of Chinese with rare diseases, some relief in sight
* Drugs are costly, rarely available, not covered by insurance
SYDNEY, July 28 Australian shares looked set for a cautious start after Wall Street ended flat and commodity prices had a mixed session, though month-end demand could offer support. The local share price index futures rose 0.2 percent to 5,511. The underlying S&P/ASX 200 index had nudged up a bare 0.04 percent on Wednesday to 5,539.7, though that was its highest finish since August, 2015. While iron ore prices gained 1 percent overnight, oil and base metals took a hit. Wall Street ended fractionally lower after the Federal Reserve held interest rates steady but left open the door to an increase later this year. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index dipped 0.04 percent in early trade. For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double click on For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Reporting by Wayne Cole)
* Drugs are costly, rarely available, not covered by insurance
(Adds details on mutual funds and ETFs, analyst quote, table, byline) By Trevor Hunnicutt NEW YORK, May 18 U.S. fund investors pivoted from domestic stocks to bonds and international equities during the latest week, Lipper data showed on Thursday, amid upheaval for the Trump administration and fears that Washington will not enact market-boosting policies. Investors pulled $6 billion from domestic-focused stock funds in the week ended Wednesday, a third straight week of o