SYDNEY, July 29 Australian shares looked set to open marginally higher on Friday, as Wall Street edged upward overnight as well as a rally in the price of Australia's biggest export, iron ore. The local share price index futures rose 0.1 percent to 5,525. But that was a 31.6-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 0.3 percent on Thursday, reaching within a whisker of a one-year high. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell in early trade, shedding 14.42 points, or 0.2 percent, to 7,291.93 points. (Reporting by Tom Westbrook, editing by G Crosse)