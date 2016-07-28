SYDNEY, July 29 Australian shares looked set to
open marginally higher on Friday, as Wall Street edged upward
overnight as well as a rally in the price of Australia's biggest
export, iron ore.
The local share price index futures rose 0.1
percent to 5,525. But that was a 31.6-point discount to the
underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose
0.3 percent on Thursday, reaching within a whisker of a one-year
high.
New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell in
early trade, shedding 14.42 points, or 0.2 percent, to 7,291.93
points.
(Reporting by Tom Westbrook, editing by G Crosse)