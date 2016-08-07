SYDNEY, Aug 8 Australian shares are set to have
a strong start on Monday following a positive lead on Wall
Street and an expected boost to mining stocks from a jump in
iron ore prices.
Global miner BHP Billiton is expected to open 1.8
percent higher, tracking a gain in its U.S. ADRs.
Local share price index futures rose 0.6 percent to
5,489 points, but that was still an 8.4-point discount to the
close of the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index on Friday.
The benchmark fell 1.2 percent last week, having ended three
consecutive weeks of gains. Yet, the index was still up nearly 4
percent so far this year.
ANZ Bank is due to release its quarterly results
later in the session as the earnings seasons kicks off.
New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index open steady
in early trade, having eased 0.5 percent last week. It was still
within reach of an all-time set high earlier this month.
