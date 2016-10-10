Oct 11 Australian shares will likely climb on
Tuesday, mirroring Wall Street, with energy stocks poised to
rise on the back of gains in oil.
Oil prices jumped as much as 3 percent on Monday, with Brent
hitting a one-year high, after Russia said it was ready
to join OPEC in curbing crude output.
The local share price index futures rose 0.4
percent to 5,481, a 5.6-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX
200 index close. The benchmark closed up 0.15 percent,
or 8.01 points, at 5,475.40 on Monday.
New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was steady
at 7115.03 in early trade.
