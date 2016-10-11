Oct 12 Australian shares are expected to open
lower on Wednesday, tracking a tumble on Wall Street driven by a
weak start to the U.S. quarterly earnings season.
Wall Street fell more than 1 percent as shares of aluminum
producer Alcoa and diagnostics test maker Illumina
plunged, with worries over the make-up of the U.S.
Congress after November's election also weighing on
stocks.
The local share price index futures dropped 0.8
percent to 5,420, a 59.8-point discount to the underlying
S&P/ASX 200 index close, pointing to a sharply lower
opening. The benchmark closed steady on Tuesday, adding 0.08
percent at 5479.80 points.
New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index snapped
prior day gains and inched down 0.24 percent or 16.8 points, to
7,107.47 in early trade.
For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double
click on
For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian
newspapers, double click on
(Reporting by Justin George Varghese in Bengaluru; Editing by
James Dalgleish)