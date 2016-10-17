Oct 18 Australian shares are expected to edge lower on Tuesday adding to four straight days of losses, with weaker oil prices weighing on oil and gas producers. The local share price index futures nudged up 0.1 percent at 5372 points, a 16.7-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark on Monday closed down 0.8 percent or 45.33 points at 5,388.7, its lowest in almost three weeks. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index slid down as much as 0.44 percent or 31 points to 7,035.4 in early trade, its lowest since July 11. For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double click on For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Reporting by Justin George Varghese; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)