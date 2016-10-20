Oct 21 Australian shares will likely start Friday's session flat with a negative bias, as a stronger U.S. dollar jolted down oil prices after the European Central Bank (ECB) kept the door open to further monetary stimulus in future. The U.S. dollar rose as the euro fell to a four-month low following the ECB's decision to leave interest rates unchanged, while keeping a range of options open for more stimulus in December, ending talk that it might taper its 1.7 trillion euro asset-buying programme. The local share price index futures was flat at 5,424.0 points, an 18.1-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark closed up 0.1 percent at 5,442.1, registering third straight session of gains. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.3 percent, or 19.7 points, to 6954.05 in early trade. For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double click on For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Reporting by Suhail Hassan Bhat in Bengaluru; Editing by David Gregorio)