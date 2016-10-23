Australian shares look poised for a muted start on Monday, after latest comments from a Federal Reserve official raised fresh concerns about an impending interest rate hike in the United States. San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank President John Williams said last week "this year would be good" for a rate rise and added that waiting too long might fuel inflation, forcing the Fed for sharp hikes that could choke economic growth. The local share price index futures was flat at 5402, a 28.3-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark ended down 0.2 percent on Friday. New Zealand stock market will be closed for Labour Day. For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double click on For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Reporting by Anusha Ravindranath in Bengaluru; Editing by Andrew Roche)