Australian shares look poised for a muted start on Monday, after
latest comments from a Federal Reserve official raised fresh
concerns about an impending interest rate hike in the United
States.
San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank President John Williams
said last week "this year would be good" for a rate rise and
added that waiting too long might fuel inflation, forcing the
Fed for sharp hikes that could choke economic growth.
The local share price index futures was flat at
5402, a 28.3-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index
close. The benchmark ended down 0.2 percent on Friday.
New Zealand stock market will be closed for Labour Day.
