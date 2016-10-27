Oct 28 Australian shares will likely start
Friday's session in positive territory, making a comeback from a
one-month low and erasing two sessions of losses, on the back of
higher commodities prices.
Oil rose on a reported drop in U.S. crude inventories stored
at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub, and as Gulf OPEC members
are of a mind to cut 4 percent of their peak output to boost
prices.
Spot gold was up 0.2 percent at $1,269.06 an ounce by
2009 GMT.
The local share price index futures was half a
percent higher at 5,281.0, trading at a 14.5-point discount to
the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark
declined 1.2 percent to its lowest in a month on Thursday.
New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was flat at
6,94.55 points in early trade.
(Reporting by Suhail Hassan Bhat in Bengaluru; Editing by
Sandra Maler)