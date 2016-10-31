Nov 1 Australian shares look poised for a cautious open on Tuesday, tracking a flat Wall Street and ahead of a Reserve Bank of Australia meeting later in the day. The country's central bank, which is to meet at 0330 GMT, is widely expected to hold its cash rate at a record low of 1.5 percent, a Reuters poll of economists found on Friday. The local share price index futures inched lower 0.2 percent to 5,278, a 0.7 percent discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close on Monday. The benchmark ended 0.6 percent higher at 5,317.73 on Monday. China's manufacturing data, due at 1000 GMT on Tuesday, will also set the tone for trading on Tuesday. The data is expected to show a mild expansion in October, a Reuters poll showed. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was a shade lower at 6,948.8, down 0.17 percent, in early trade, with material stocks hurting the most. For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double click on For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Reporting by Aparajita Saxena in Bengaluru; Aparajita.Saxena@thomsonreuters.com; +91-80-6749-8901; Reuters Messaging: aparajita.saxena.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)