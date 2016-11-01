Australian shares are expected to extend losses to a second session on Wednesday, taking cues from Wall Street, which closed lower on Tuesday due to growing concerns over the U.S. presidential election. The local share price index futures fell 0.7 percent, or 36 points, to 5,226, a 64.5-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark closed down 0.5 percent on Tuesday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was down 0.6 percent, or 42.1 points, at 6,888.39, at 0905 GMT. The benchmark ended 0.4 percent lower in the previous session. For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double click on For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Reporting by Krishna V Kurup in Bengaluru; Editing by Alison Williams)