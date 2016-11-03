Nov 4 Australian shares are poised for a soft start on Friday taking cues from Wall Street as investors grappled with uncertainty over next week's U.S. presidential election. The local share price index futures fell 0.5 percent,or 25 points to 5,167, a 58.6-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark closed flat on Thursday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was down 0.1 percent, or 7.72 points, to 6,771.22, by 0904 GMT. For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double click on For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Reporting by Krishna V Kurup in Bengaluru; Editing by David Gregorio)