Nov 9 Australian shares are likely to edge
higher on Wednesday, tracking a solid session on Wall Street as
the odds tilted towards Democrat nominee Hillary Clinton winning
the U.S. presidential election.
The local share price index futures rose 0.5
percent or 24 points to 5,269, trading at a 0.2 percent premium
to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark
finished marginally higher on Tuesday.
U.S. market participants cited projections which showed
Clinton with an early lead among voters in Florida, a must-win
state for Trump.
New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.21
percent or 14.41 points to 6908.77 in early trade, its third
straight session of gains.
For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double
click on
For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian
newspapers, double click on
(Reporting by Anusha Ravindranath in Bengaluru; editing by
Andrew Roche)