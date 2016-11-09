Nov 10 Australian shares were poised to gain on Thursday following a positive lead from global markets as Wall Street digested the U.S. presidential victory of Donald Trump. U.S. stocks went from deep overnight losses to sudden highs when Trump won the White House, prompting investors to pour money into healthcare and banking stocks, and pull out of the real estate and utilities sectors. The local share price index futures rose 3 percent to 5,306, a 149.4-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. On Wednesday, after a tumultuous day, the benchmark ended 1.9 percent lower, its lowest since the Brexit vote. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 3.3 percent in early trade. For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double click on For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Reporting by Hanna Paul in Bengaluru; Editing by Tom Heneghan)