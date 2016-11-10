Nov 11 Australian shares on track to open slightly lower after gold and oil prices slip on global oversupply concerns. Most markets shrugged off post-election losses but oil markets remained under pressure as doubts remain over OPEC's ability to implement output cap. The local share price index futures fell 0.1 percent, or 4 points, to 5,336, a 7.2-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark ended 3.3 percent higher on Thursday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index gained marginally to 0.7 percent, or 48.720 points at 6,782.440 in early trade. For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double click on For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Reporting by Hanna Paul in Bengaluru; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)