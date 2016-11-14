Nov 15 Australian shares are expected to open
steady on Tuesday, with mining stocks set to climb on hopes of
rising infrastructure spending in China and the United States
underpinning copper and iron ore prices.
Local share price index futures fell 0.1 percent,
or 6 points, to 5,345, a 0.7-point discount to the underlying
S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark fell 0.5 percent
on Monday.
New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was flat at
2108 GMT.
