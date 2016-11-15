Nov 16 - Australian shares are set to open higher on
Wednesday after a positive lead from Wall Street, with oil
prices having risen 6 percent during trading.
Oil prices surged on renewed expectations that OPEC will
agree later this month to reduce a global supply glut.
Local share price index futures rose 0.5 percent,
or 28 points, to 5,352, a 25.8-point premium to the underlying
S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark fell 0.37 percent
on Tuesday.
New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose
marginally at 2108 GMT.
